The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded N1.89 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2021.

According to NBS’ report, the 36 states and the FCT recorded N1.56 trillion of IGR in 2020.

This means that the 2021 figure (N1.89 trillion) indicates a positive growth of 22 percent year-on-year, after the coronavirus pandemic impacted revenue generation the previous year.

Futher analysis by shows that Lagos state has the highest IGR with N753.3 billion, representing 40 percent of the total IGR in 2021.

Lagos is followed by FCT with N131.9 billion; Rivers state, N123.3 billion; Ogun state, N100.7 billion; and Delta state, N80.2 billion.

Yobe state, on the other hand, generated the least IGR (N8.5 billion) in 2021, followed by Taraba with N9.6 billion, Gombe with N10.6 billion and Katsina with N12 billion.

IGR by zones in 2021 shows that the south-west zone recorded the highest revenue, totalling N972.6 billion; followed by the south-south zone with N313.6 billion, while the north-east zone recorded the least internally generated revenue with N78.3 billion.

The report also shows that Lagos state generated 77 percent of the entire IGR of the south-west.

This means that Lagos recorded an IGR of N753.3 billion, more than the figure generated by the entire northern states (N505.9 billion), and more than south-south and south-east (N417.3 billion) combined.

Meanwhile, although Lagos is top in terms of the amount of IGR generated in 2021, other states recorded the highest growth in terms of IGR generated between 2020 and 2021.

Analysis by shows that Sokoto state recorded the biggest growth in its total IGR in 2021. Specifically, Sokoto’s IGR stood at N11.8 billion in 2020, and rose to N23.8 billion in 2021.

By implication, the state recorded a 101 percent increase in its total IGR between 2020 and 2021.

Also, Ogun and Imo states ranked second and third, respectively, with the biggest growth rate in IGR.

Specifically, the IGR of Ogun stood at N50.6 billion in 2020, before increasing to N100.7 billion in 2021. This means the state’s IGR rose by 99 percent.

Meanwhile, Imo state’s IGR grew from N7.7 billion in 2020 to N12.8 billion in 2021 — implying an increase in by 66 per cent.