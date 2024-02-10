Following the announcement of the N1 billion partnership with IHS Nigeria to support the 3MTT Learning Community, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy is proud to announce the 3MTT Community Managers for all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The selection of Learning Community Managers marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower Nigeria’s tech talents. These individuals will play a crucial role in managing and assisting participants in the 3MTT programme as they leverage the Learning Platform designed by IHS Nigeria. With their guidance, 3MTT participants will have the support they need to navigate the learning platform and maximise their learning experience.

Minister of Communications, Innovations & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, expressed his excitement about the collaborative effort, stating that significant collaboration between the public and private sectors is required for the national digital transformation journey. This partnership with IHS Nigeria is the first of many that will help achieve our goal to make Nigeria a net exporter of tech talent, as outlined in the Strategic Blueprint.

As part of IHS Nigeria’s support, the company has committed to paying the salaries of the 37 dedicated learning community managers nationwide. Additionally, access to the IHS Learning Platform will play a significant role in supporting 3MTT talent development efforts.

Mohamad Darwish, the CEO of IHS Nigeria stated that the company’s collaboration with the Federal Government on the 3MTT initiative aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy’s Strategic Plan. He went further to mention that the initiative also aligns with one of their sustainability pillars which is Education. He continued by saying that investing in digital skills helps to build a skilled and qualified talent pool that will stimulate job creation, innovations, business growth, and the diversification of the economy. It is further evidence of IHS’s continued commitment to building a prosperous nation, along with their recently announced milestone commemorating a rollout of over 10,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, which is aimed at improving the quality and access to broadband and next-generation digital services for individuals, businesses, and organisations throughout the country.