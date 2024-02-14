Four persons were killed in a ghastly motor accident involving two trailers and a passenger car, which occurred in Zakalio community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness, said the accident occurred when the trailers loaded with flour and salt , heading to Bauchi State, lost control at a sharp bend, along Jos-Bauchi road, and eventually fell down, resulting in a collision with the other trailer and three other cars.

In the same vein, Peter Yakubu, spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps, while confirming the casualty figure said, “Four persons died instantly at the scene of the accident while nine persons including men and women who sustained various degrees of injuries have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, Nurudeen Hussain Magaji, secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), who was at the scene of the incident told our correspondent that some of the victims were critically injured and had been rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention.