Not fewer than four miners lost their lives after a mining site collapsed in Dura Community of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred Thursday night when the site collapsed and trapped the four individuals working in the pit.

A resident of the community, Chuwang Davou, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Friday. “Yes, we have a tragic situation in Dura community. A mining site collapsed last night. I don’t know the casualty figure, but I can confirm to you that some people were inside the pit.”

Meanwhile an aide to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Artisanal Mining, Solomon Dung, provided more details on the incident when contacted.

He said, “It happened yesterday (Thursday) at Dura community. From what I was told, some boys were working in a mining pit, and the ground just collapsed on four of them.

“Three died instantly, and one other person was taken to the hospital, and unfortunately, he also died. I am just going to the community as I speak to you,” he said.