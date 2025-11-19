Four members of a family were on Wednesday burnt to death in an early morning fire incident that engulfed their residence at Kundila Layin Baba Impossible in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, ACFO Saminu Yusif, noting that the blaze was reported at about 4:13 a.m. by one of its personnel, HFS Abba Datti.

According to him, upon arrival, firefighters found the ground-floor building, measuring about 40 by 30 feet and used as a dwelling, already overtaken by flames.

Yusif added that the fire destroyed two bedrooms, a parlour, a kitchen and a toilet.

The statement explained that five occupants were trapped inside the house – including the 43-year-old father, Shodandi; his wife, Rafi’a, 30; and their two daughters — 3-year-old Mardiya and one-and-a-half-year-old Yusira — all of whom were burnt to death.

However, the Agency noted that a 12-year-old boy, identified as Aminu Shodandi, was rescued alive by firefighters.

The Fire Service expressed condolences to the bereaved family and warned residents to exercise heightened caution in handling fire-related materials, particularly during the harmattan season.

The statement however revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was triggered by the mosquito coil the family lit before going to sleep.