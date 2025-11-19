Armed bandits, on Tuesday night, stormed Tarah community in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State, abducting nine residents and injuring one person.

Recall that the abduction and killing of residents in the northern axis of Sokoto State have become a recurring pattern, with ceaseless attacks.

The attack occurred just days after members of Tarah’s vigilante group were redeployed to Katsira, leaving the community exposed at a critical moment.

Local sources said community youth mobilised quickly to confront the attackers, preventing what could have been a far deadlier outcome.

The recent attacks underscored the urgent need for coordinated action to protect vulnerable communities.

The incident has reignited concerns over mass abductions and killings in the state, particularly as residents continued to face threats despite ongoing security operations.

When contacted, Sokoto State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the DPO of Sabon Birni Division was yet to brief the police headquarters.

He, however, assured that as soon as he gets details of the attack, he will release appropriate information to the press.