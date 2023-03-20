At least four out of eight serving lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly who sought reelection have suffered loss in Saturday’s March 18 Assembly election.

The election was held across the 18 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the serving lawmakers who sought reelection but failed include; Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers won their elections; Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/ Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC) who is winning for the third term.

Three female lawmakers will be part of next assembly as female APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre and Ilaje 2 constituencies.