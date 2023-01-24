Four Palace staff (Dogarai) of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, have died from a fatal motor accident on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The deceased were burnt beyond recognition while three other persons escaped the crash with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday in Benishiek area, along Maiduguri- Damaturu Highway when the Borno monarch and his entourage were travelling out of Maiduguri, and one of the vehicles in the convoy summersaulted and caught fire.

The burnt bodies of the four palace aides were evacuated back to Maiduguri while the survivors were taken to Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where they are currently recuperating.

“The four persons were burnt to ashes while three others luckily survived with injuries,” an eyewitness said.

Also, a top Police officer in the Borno State Police Command, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.