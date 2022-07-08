Benue State Police command has arrested four suspected gun/ammunition runners with a total of 300 ammunition.

The command spokesperson Catherine Anene who disclosed this in a statement said the feat was accomplished through the officers of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Zenda during a stop-and-search duty at Dura Bridge, Ugbema, in Buruku local government area of Benue State on 4th July, 2022, at about 1730hrs.

According to her, “one Terhide Iordye was arrested on the spot with 180 7.62 x 39mm live AK-47 ammunition in a sack.”

She said “further investigation led to his confession that other three gang members including Emanuel Kuhwa, Ikyor Titus and Inas Moses, are in Makurdi and were

subsequently arrested in possession of 120 ammunition making a total of 300 ammunition”

Anene said the suspects confessed to being members of the same ammunition supply gang.

The command spokesperson said investigation had started to unravel the source and the intended destination of the ammunition for necessary action.