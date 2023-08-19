4 Terrorist Commanders, 13 Others Surrender To MNJTF

Four Boko Haram terrorist commanders, 13 other fighters and their 45 family members have surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

A statement by the Force Spokesperson MNJTF, Lt Col.Abubakar Abdullahi, said the feat follows an escalating kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the Joint Task Force coupled with a dwindling logistic supply in Boko Haram hideouts.

He said between 14 to 15 August 2023, “four key Boko Haram commanders, 13 main fighters, and a total of 45 family members, laid down their arms and surrendered to troops of Sector 3 MNJTF in Cross Kauwa and Baga of Kukawa Local Government, Nigeria.”

The terrorists surrendered; seven AK-47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), nearly 440 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition and other essential tools of insurgency.

In a breakdown, he stated that two commanders, nine main fighters and 21 family members surrendered on 14 August 2023 to troops of 19 Brigade in Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.

The terrorists voluntarily surrendered six AK 47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 20 magazines (with two fully loaded), 12 rounds of 5.6 millimeter ammunition, two hand grenades, three Bandoliers, and 180 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition amongst numerous items.

Again, on 15 August 2023, two other commanders, four fighters and 24 family members surrendered.

He said the terrorists who surrendered at the 403 Amphibious Brigade location in Baga, submitted two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 99 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition, two transistor radios, a cash sum of N213,800 and a variety of personal items.

“In response to this major breakthrough, the MNJTF has re-echoed an urgent call to all remaining Boko Haram insurgents, urging them to embrace peace and surrender as operations intensify” he said.

He reiterated that MNJTF remains committed to fortifying the stability of the Lake Chad Basin region.

“Violence is not a viable course. Surrender provides the safest route towards peace and rehabilitation”, he advised.