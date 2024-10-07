Forty fishermen armed with bows and arrows have killed a hippopotamus in Yauri River, in Yauri local government area of Kebbi State.

The fishermen were ordered by the State governor, Nasir Idris, through the Emir of Yauri, HRH Zayyanu Abdullahi, to search for the wild animal in the river and kill it after it recently attacked and killed the Emir’s worker.

While confirming the development to LEADERSHIP on Monday evening through a telephone interview, chairman of Yauri local government area council in the state, Hon. Abubakar Shu’aibu Yauri (Abu Manaja), disclosed that the fishermen after receiving the governor’s directive through the Emir of Yauri, quickly entered the Yauri River on Monday where the killer-hippopotamus lived and killed it.

He said, “After they killed it, they took it inside a big caneo from the river to the palace of the District Head of Gungu, Kasimu Aliyu, amidst applause by a crowd of people and butchered it into pieces and shared the meat to the people.”

The Yauri local government chairman added that the people of Yauri Emirate were excited about the development and thanked Governor Idris and the Emir of Yauri Emirate for their decision.