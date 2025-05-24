In a climate of renewed investor confidence and economic growth, Woodhall Capital International Foundation (WCIF), the philanthropic arm of Woodhall Capital, in collaboration with Mentor Intro Africa, a platform that connects emerging African talent with exceptional mentors has completed its six-week intensive mentorship programme.

It was designed to grow the next generation of influential business leaders.

The programme was timely, as Nigeria’s business climate continues to improve, showcasing a rise in demand for innovative goods, services, and visionary leadership. Against this promising backdrop, the Foundation launched this transformative initiative to equip a new breed of changemakers for the future of African enterprises.

The programme brought together 40 meticulously selected mentees from diverse sectors including finance, media, health, technology, and social entrepreneurship, offering them access to impactful mentorship, strategic business insights, and a supportive professional growth ecosystem. It served not only as a platform for skills development but also facilitated meaningful conversations, leadership enhancement, and the cultivation of a new generation of industry leaders.

At the grand finale of the mentorship cohort, titled, ‘Captains of Industry’, president of Woodhall Capital Group, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, stated that “we have nurtured the next wave of industry leaders; what sets them apart is their commitment to proving their readiness to assume leadership roles, both in Nigeria and beyond.”

Hunponu-Wusu also mentioned that many mentees are eager to expand their businesses internationally, and guest mentors continued to inspire them to pursue bolder aspirations.

She emphasised the significance of power and influence in maintaining their roles as true captains of industry.

Founder of Mentor Intro Africa, Fola Niyi-Duale, shared her excitement about the programme’s conclusion, saying “we are thrilled for the graduating mentees, and we view this as just the beginning of their journeys toward achieving their ambitions.”

Duale highlighted several success stories from the programme, noting, “several participants have successfully launched their businesses during this mentorship. This initiative has provided them with both the clarity and courage to pursue goals they initially thought were beyond their reach. We are eagerly looking forward to the remarkable contributions this cohort will make.”

A product manager at Paga and one of the mentees, Samora Akinbulumo, expressed his appreciation for the insights gained throughout the sessions, saying “the fellowship offered profound insights, practical lessons, and most importantly, pushed me to challenge my personal limitations.”

As Nigeria’s economic prospects continue to brighten, the completion of this initiative marks not the end, but rather a robust beginning for the newly empowered professionals poised to shape the continent’s future.