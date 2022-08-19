All is set for th 5th Kaduna International Film Festival holding from next week Tuesday, August 23rd to August 27, 2022 and a series of activities to be showcased.

Already key stakeholders in the Nigerian movie Industry are

storming Kaduna. The fifth has the theme: “My passion, my creativity ; making a difference for a better

society”

The film festival founded by the cerebral Israel Kashim Audu will have forty-two movies to be screened within the 5 days of the festival aimed at developing the movie industry and build human capacity for the creatine sector in

the state.

According to organisers, there will be master classes like Master Class on Acting and also on Screen Writing

The film festival holds at Kenfeli hotel Barnawa, Kaduna One of the aims of the Kaduna International Film Festival is to inspire and motivate young people by providing

them with first hand interface with a variety of opportunities meet with contemporary personalities in the

movie Industry and also to promote Harmony and peace among youth in our communities.

Some of the 42 films ro be screened include Laraba’s Tale, Gods of Odin, 3 days to eternity, Heroes of Africa, Dark

Clouds (feature films ), Notice me, Echoes of uwa, Tear drop in the rain and Nigeria’s maternal Death race, a documentary.