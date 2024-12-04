A journalist with Advocate Broadcasting Network (ADBN), Grace Ike, has emerged the first female chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council 43 years after the council was created.

Grace was elected and sworn in on Wednesday alongside four other executive members: Yahaya Ndambabo of Voice of Nigeria (VON) as Vice Chairman; Comrade Jide Oyekunle of Daily Independent Newspapers as Secretary of the Council and Sandra Udeike of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as Treasurer.

The new officers, who were unopposed in the contest, got members’ votes of affirmation to eventually emerge winners.

The exercise was conducted by officials from the National Secretariat of the NUJ under tight security with a massive turnout of journalists from various media organisations and chapels operating in the FCT.

The newly elected officials will pilot the affairs of the FCT Council of the Union for the next three years while the remaining vacant positions will be filled through a by-election.

The oath of office was administered by Ehidiamen Isibor Esq. under the watch of the Credentials Committee led by Henry Umoru and members of the committee

In her inaugural speech, Grace Ike said her election marked a ‘new dawn’ for journalists in the nation’s capital.

She said her aim was to reposition FCT Council of NUJ through innovative projects that would impact directly on the welfare of members.

“With immense gratitude and a profound sense of responsibility, I stand before you today as your elected chairman of the NUJ FCT Council.

“This moment is both humbling and inspiring, and I thank you sincerely for the trust and confidence you have placed in me.

“As we begin this journey together, let me start by congratulating the newly elected NUJ National President, Alhaji Yahya Alhassan, his Deputy, and other members of the National Executive Council on their well-deserved victory.

“Your emergence symbolises a new chapter and I pledge the unwavering support of the FCT Council as we work collaboratively to strengthen the ideals of our profession.

“To the women of this Council—those who stood by me with unwavering determination and strength throughout this journey—I offer my heartfelt appreciation.

“Your courage, resilience, and support were pivotal to this victory, and I am forever grateful. Together, we will continue to inspire and empower one another.

“As I assume this noble office, I am reminded of the words of John C. Maxwell: ‘A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.’

“With these words as our guide, we shall chart a course toward unity, progress, and excellence for our union,” Ike said.

Adeiza Momohjimoh, NUJ Vice President Zone D, who presented the Certificates of Return to the new chairman, congratulated her for winning the coveted seat unopposed.

LEADERSHIP reports that Grace is the immediate-past chairperson of the House of Representatives Press Corps and vice chairman of FCT Correspondents Chapel.

She has worked in various capacities and at various times at the Independent Television (ITV) and Silverbird Television stations.