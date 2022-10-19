Gombe State of Nigeria, one of the north-eastern states with a growing economy, vast natural areas, as well as abundant arable land has been lucky with some of its civilian presiding officers. From the late Abubakar Hashidu in 1999 to the current governor, Inuwa Yahaya, it has been rosy with vast dividends of democracy as proof.

Any first-time visitor to the state, known as ‘The Jewel in the Savannah’, cannot but love the serenity, the calmness and the good road network — as almost all streets have tarred roads. This feat is replicated in virtually all towns and villages in the 11 local government areas of the state.

It is a state with significant economic and mineral resources. It is also rich in human capital which it is harnessing through strategic investments in education and industries. Gradually, the state has since moved from its agrarian status to contemporary standing.

But before the present administration came to power, the picture was dire.

In its report, the Transition Committee set up by newly elected Governor Yahaya revealed the unpleasant state of affairs under the past administration. The committee enumerated a number of worrying developments such as: huge interest-bearing debts estimated at over 110 billion naira; high drug abuse index, ranking Gombe State among the top three in the country; absence of maternal and childcare; unacceptable high rate of out-of-school children; poor performance in basic education placing Gombe State as the 34th state in school certificate-examination index.

ADVERTISEMENT

A state well known for its huge commercial activities, the previous eight years before Governor Yahaya, also witnessed a downturn in business activities — primarily owing to the attitude of the previous administration.

Governor Yahaya also launched a visionary 10-year Development Plan (DEVAGOM 2021-2030) which touches on creating a sustainable environment, infrastructure, economic and social development, governance and administration. The plan is fully aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which also forms the basis for medium-term sector strategy and annual budgeting processes for the state. This is a first in putting the state along the path of transparency.

Moving on to 2023, when the state and several others in the federation will hold gubernatorial elections on 11 March 2023; to elect the Governor of Gombe State, the choice before the electorate makes the race very interesting.

Incumbent Governor Yahaya of the APC renominated by his party, is running for a second term.

Before he took office, political violence, political thuggery, armed banditry and even insurgency were the sorry lot of the Gombe people as the political leaders and their surrogates battled each other for dominance, especially in the campaigns leading to elections.

Some politicians resorted to ethnic and religious baiting, setting one group against the other while others, armed thugs to harass, maim and even kill perceived opponents and adversaries. Governor Yahaya has, except for a few skirmishes, relatively kept the peace.

Facing Governor Inuwa Yahaya in this epic race for the Government House is Muhammad Jibrin Barde who defeated three other formidable opponents to clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections.

For Jibrin Barde, from Gombe LGA, the battle has now begun to reclaim the governorship seat from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barde, who has accused the state government of victimisation and executive high-handedness, is a seasoned technocrat and development economist who cut his teeth in the Nigerian banking sector and rose to the position of Managing Director of Sun Trust Bank.

He is believed to have made his fortunes from the banking sector, and he is rumoured to have a huge financial war chest for his political campaign.

The state, under Governor Yahaya is benefitting from laudable projects, policies and initiatives geared towards fighting crime, promoting mutual dialogue and advancing peaceful cohabitation among the citizens of the state, coupled with his unbiased, equitable and balanced approach to political and public service appointments, as well as the siting of key projects in all the 11 local government areas in the state; thus enthroning unprecedented peace and harmony in the „Jewel of the Savannah“ state.

Governor Yahaya is implementing an agenda for education and infrastructure development, thus creating a solid basis for growth in all other sectors.

He has taken bold steps to address the pressing developmental challenges facing the citizens, and he is working assiduously to transform the state into the country’s agricultural hub.

Governor Yahaya has prioritised agriculture, in his 2019 campaign manifesto, agriculture was among what he promised to prioritise. He pledged to work based on the promises he made to the people of the state.

No doubt this all-inclusive, needs-driven developmental approach will enable the state to make significant progress in health delivery, basic education, environmental sustainability, rural development, urban renewal and institutional reforms, while at the same time ensuring the security and safety of lives and property of the people.

Although the present security situation in the country is generally precarious, Gombe State is relatively secure and peaceful. The state government recently held a maiden Peace and Security Summit, aimed at providing pathways to dealing with emerging security threats before the general election in the state next year. The summit thoroughly pondered on the measures being taken to address the challenges.

The summit underscores the untiring efforts of the present administration of Governor Yahaya towards the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

While declaring open the summit, Governor Yahaya had observed that violent conflict, majorly fuelled by climate change, population growth, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, and ethnicity, has equally paved the way for banditry and kidnapping which has since reached an alarming proportion in many states of the federation.

Going by his achievements in this first term, his administration is now more determined and committed to build on the successes recorded, and though it has yet to reach its apogee, the state government is harnessing new thinking as well as the energies of youths to consolidate on these gains.

It is no secret that Gombe state has potential in the area of mining of solid minerals; it is one of the leading cement producers — with mineral resources like limestone and gypsum. Without the development of infrastructure, the cost of exploiting these resources and the cost of business will be very high and will not attract investment.

With the needed infrastructure – like rural roads and access to water in place — the cost of doing business will be reduced and there will be a rise in agricultural production, thereby increasing the revenues of the farmers and the state.

But businesses also require technological advancement, as well as investment in education to have a workforce that is prepared and affordable. Thankfully the administration is investing a lot in education to ensure that its products are competitive.

There is, therefore, no doubt that Governor Yahaya is upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in governance, and his administration has promised to continue to faithfully deliver on all the promises made to the people in his next term, come May 29, 2023.

– Muhammad Gombe, a media practitioner, writes from Abuja