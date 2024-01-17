Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ebonyi State yesterday said that 436, 254 registered voters in the 57 registration areas and 870 polling units are expected to participate in the five local government areas of Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the forthcoming bye-election in the state.

Briefing journalists at the INEC headquarters, Abakaliki, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ebonyi State, Mrs. Onyeka Pauline Ugochi said that though the senatorial zone has 436, 254 registered voters, only those who have their permanent voter’s card will be allowed to vote.

She said about 3,662 ad-hoc staff will be required for the February 3 bye-election which comprises returning officers, LGA collation officers and supervisory presiding officers.

Others are local government supervisors, presiding officers and assistant presiding officers 1, 2 and 3.

She noted that the number of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), required for verification and authentication of voters for the bye-election has been selected and will be configured for deployment to the five local governments at the appropriate time.

Mrs. Onyeka noted that non-sensitive election materials are being selected and arranged according to its local government for deployment to the areas as well, while the sensitive ones are being expected from Abuja.