Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), has received credible intelligence, detailing the clandestine moves of some disgruntled politicians who are inclined to frustrate the gains of the project recently unveiled to rid the region of insecurity and restore normalcy.

In a statement by the media team of PISE-P made available to LEADERSHIP, it said the initiative, advocating a non kinetic approach towards resolving the security challenges and other sociological issues in the southeastern geopolitical zone is a success and is on course with its objectives.

It however said, some elements unarguably driven by envy and vile are invidiously concocting stories aimed at casting aspersions on the office and the person of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who is the convener of PISE-P, blackmailing, maligning and assassinating his character before the right-thinking members of the public.

Part of the statement read that, “Those stories sound very infantile to any saner mind. They must have emanated from the figment of the imagination of the tellers. And out of ill-will too. They are unreasonable and unfounded. And it can only come from some ignoble minds who are working against the gains of the PISE-P. May be, they are happy seeing the blood of their kith and kin flowing on the streets of South East.

“That will never happen again. PISE-P is unrelenting on its advocacy to restore peace in the region without any loss of life. But it must be said that we know those shooting this arrow of discord. We know their antics. A strong warning is hereby issued to them to desist from trading the peace of south east and the freedom of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Let it be reiterated that the work of PISE-P cannot be complete without an advocacy on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Recall that prior to now, Kalu as a lawmaker has been vocal about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. He has been in the media space, advocating for Kanu’s release without shying away from it. The first motion he supported on resumption as the deputy speaker was for the presidential pardon of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” PISE-P said.

According to the organisation, those threatened by Kalu’s audacity to fight for what is right are intimidated and trying to spring up the old habits they are known for.