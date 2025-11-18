A fresh twist emerged on Tuesday in the growing calls for the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as 44 serving federal lawmakers from across Nigeria signed a two-page letter urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene and end his prolonged detention.

The lawmakers, drawn from both Northern and Southern regions under the banner of Concerned Federal Lawmakers, appealed to the President to invoke his constitutional authority to secure Kanu’s release and convene an all-inclusive political dialogue to address national grievances and security challenges.

In their resolution, the lawmakers asked President Tinubu to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to discontinue Kanu’s prosecution and begin a political process capable of restoring calm, particularly in the South-East.

They argued that previous dialogues with other agitating groups across the country, coupled with multiple domestic and international court decisions in Kanu’s favour, made a political solution both necessary and urgent.

The letter, signed by lawmakers including Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Hon. Murphy Osaro, Hon. Peter Akpanke, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman, Hon. Paul Nnamechi, Hon. Sunday Cyriacus, Hon. Obed Shehu, Hon. Dominic, Chief Ugwu Emmanuel, Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, Hon. Chike John Okafor, Hon. Emeka Martin Chinedu, Hon. Chimaobi Sam, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, Hon. Donatus Matthew, Hon. Ibe Osonwa, Hon. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Hon. Thaddeus Atta, Hon. Udema H. Okonkwo, Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuike, Hon. Kana Nkemkama, Hon. Peter Aniekwe, Hon. Gwachem Maureen, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, Hon. Nwobosi Joseph, Hon. Amobi Godwin, Hon. Blessing Amadi, Hon. Anthony Adepoju, Hon. Dr. Joshua Gana, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Hon. Emeka Idu, Hon. Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Hon. Matthew Nwogu, Hon. Tochukwu Okere, Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. Godwin Offiono, Hon. Ngozi Okolie, and Hon. Nnamdiz Ezechi, stressed the need for national healing and de-escalation of tensions in the South-East.

Part of the letter reads: “Dear Mr. President, After a closed door strategic meeting of the following federal lawmakers committed to promotion of national unity and stability; and after extensive consultations across all party lines and different ethnic groups, we hereby wrote and subscribe to this Letter to Mr. President, concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: Driven by the abiding and urgent need for national reconciliation and healing; and Having noted the Federal Government’s open negotiations with militants and different agitating groups in different parts of Nigeria; and in view of the insecurity that has pervaded Southeast since late 2015 and which spiked since 2021; and In the realization of the many domestic court and international tribunal pronouncements in favor of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and In the face of the growing national groundswell supporting the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for the discontinuance of his prosecution.

“We, the within-named federal lawmakers, hereby respectfully and earnestly request our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as follows: To, as soon as practicable, direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and To, pursuant to the discontinuance of the prosecution, initiate a constructive dialogue, aimed at seeking a just political solution of the matter.We are grateful to you, our dear President, for Your Excellency’s prompt consideration of our request; and please be assured of our continuing respects for your high office.”

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) in Lagos State. He was granted bail in April 2017 on health grounds but was re-arrested in June 2021 after being extradited from Kenya through a joint effort between Nigerian security agencies and Interpol.

Kanu faces charges including terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, and managing an unlawful society, primarily related to his agitation for the secession of Nigeria’s South-East to form an independent Biafra State.