No fewer than 46,361 youths including Chapter Chairmen and State Officers of the opposition Young Progressives Party (YPP) from across the 31 Local Government Areas migrated in droves into the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

The mass movement, it was gathered, finally collapsed the entire youths’ structure of the party following the victory of the PDP to retain the state after the general elections in 2023.

Handing over the entire leadership and structure of the party to the state PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, during the ceremony held in Uyo, the state capital, the former National/State’s YPP Youths Caucus Leader, Prince Kini Ikpeme, said the decision became necessary to support Governor Umo Eno towards effective implementation of the administration’s policies and programmes under his ‘ARISE Agenda’.

Ikpeme commended the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah; the immediate past National Legal Adviser to the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem (SAN) and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Youths Matters, for facilitating their return to their former party.

He noted that the interest to develop Akwa Ibom far outweighs individual interests, stressing that such motivation informed the Caucus’s resolution to move en-mass into the mainstream of the state’s politics.

While formally declaring their return to the PDP, the YPP Youth Caucus noted that the ruling party in the state remains the number one choice of Akwa Ibomites since the return of democratic rule.

“Our promise is that we will double that effort and determination to stand with you throughout your tenure. We promise to abide by the rules and regulations of PDP; we will be loyal to our party, the PDP.”

Receiving the defectors back to the PDP fold, the State Chairman commended them for emptying their structure back to the ruling party, describing it as demonstration of their love for Akwa Ibom State.

He said: “Your decision to come back to your political home, the PDP shows that all of you have recognized the need for Akwa Ibom State to continue on the path of sustained progress and development.

“You have come back to PDP at the very right time. Elections have finished and now is the time for governance. I know that you have come to join in supporting our dear Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to deliver good governance to Akwa Ibom people.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Archibong, lauded the courage of the defectors to identify with the progress in the state by returning to the PDP to support the ARISE Agenda of Gov Eno.

He stated that as a father of the state, the Governor is always ready to work with everyone to deliver on the promise.

“You have done the right thing by coming back to the party that has produced successive and successful administrations in Akwa Ibom State since the return of democracy in 1999. This is the same party that has produced the government of Pastor Umo Eno, a man who has shown exceptional leadership so far. You are on the right track”, he said.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Hon Ini Akpan, welcomed the defectors and assured them of due inclusion and synergy in the course of Governor Eno’s ARISE Agenda which he said is a youth-friendly leader.