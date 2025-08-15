The Bayelsa State Police Command on Wednesday decorated 48 officers who were elevated from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Advertisement

The ceremony, held at the Police Officers Mess in Yenagoa, was conducted by the Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Sanusi Mohammed.

In his opening remarks, DCP Mohammed congratulated the newly promoted officers and reminded them that higher ranks come with greater responsibility and urged them to conduct themselves professionally in both their public and private lives.

“Today, by His grace, you are moving from the inspectorate cadre to the prestigious cadre of the Superintendent of Police, which means more work and more responsibility.

“Whatever decision you take will now be viewed more seriously by the Force and by the government. You must ensure you act professionally and morally at all times,” he advised.

DCP Mohammed also encouraged them to invest in personal development and continuous training. “You should refresh your memory, learn more about police duties, police acts and regulations. Have interest in furthering your education and appear immaculately neat because others are watching you,” he added.

According to DCP Mohammed, the promotion was part of the Inspector-General of Police’s welfare initiative to boost morale in the force. He stressed that the new rank places the officers in a position to guide junior officers.

“The Inspector-General of Police has concerns about the welfare of his personnel, and elevation or promotion is part of the welfare package that can boost the morale of personnel.

“They are now in one of the prestigious cadres of the Force and are expected to give guidance to the rank and file, to lead them, and to make themselves role models,” he said.

The DCP conveyed the goodwill of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 16, wishing the newly promoted officers God’s guidance and protection as they take on their new responsibilities.