The Dangote Group has pledged comprehensive support for Ruth Otabor Bondon, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Phyna.

The pledge followed a devastating accident involving one of the company’s trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, left Bondon, a recent graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, with severe injuries that led to the amputation of one leg, and warning from doctors that the other leg may also be lost.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver initially fled the scene but was chased and apprehended by an Auchi Polytechnic lecturer who witnessed the accident.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Thursday, alongside a photo of Dangote Cement Plc officials with Bondon’s husband, the company confirmed that senior staff and its insurance team had promptly visited the accident scene, engaged with law enforcement, and met with the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Dangote Group’s management expressed “unwavering commitment to the well-being” of those affected, promising comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation in line with its welfare policy.

“Our thoughts remain with Mrs. Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the statement read.