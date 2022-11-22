Nigeria’s renowned public speaking institute, School of Eloquence, will hold the 4th edition of its Eloquence Cup competition for seven Lagos-based public secondary schools on November 26, 2022.

The contest is scheduled to take place at the school’s premises at 36B, Royal Palm Drive, Osborne Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. It will feature students of senior secondary schools in the state.

The contestants will seek to claim glory for their respective schools and win prizes for themselves as they focus on the topic: “The Nigerian Youths and the ‘JAPA’ Syndrome – What is the Way Forward?”

The school’s registrar, Patience Essien, said the school’s founder and dean, Ubong Essien, was inspired to start the competition through its “Catching Them Young” Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, after discovering that teaching the younger generation communication skills would help improve society.

She said the school’s alumni visit public schools to create awareness about eloquence at an early age, teach them the art of public speaking and let them know how important it is. At the end of the year, the students then converge to display what they have learned and how well they can perform in the art of public speaking during the competition.

On this year’s competition, she said: “The Eloquence Cup is a public speaking challenge between students in government-owned secondary schools. The students are assigned a topic of general interest upon which they are to speak before an audience which includes, students and teachers of competing schools, alums from the School of Eloquence, the School’s Board members and other members of the society.