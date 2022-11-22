Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), emeritus professor Nimi Briggs and others have called on Nigerian universities to produce graduates that will create jobs.

They made the call on Monday while speaking at the inaugural Gown-to-town symposium, organised by the University of Port Harcourt alumni association, Abuja chapter.

Jonathan who was represented by Dr Stanley Lawson, the ex-managing of the defunct Apex Bank Group, in his brief remarks said graduates must be trained to develop their experiences.

“There is a kind gap between learning and research and preparing the product of these universities for the outside world,” he said.

On his part, Briggs said universities are expected to produce manpower, research, identify new ways of doing things and impact the environment in which they find themselves.

“We are reminded that universities are established with great expectations. They are seen as huge assets. It is expected that universities change the environment in which they are in. They are expected to produce manpower, research, identify new ways of doing things, impact the environment in which they find themselves.”