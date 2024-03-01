The Organisation of Women In Science for the Developing World has selected five science students of Girls‘ Secondary School, Amuzukwu, Umuahia, Abia State for a two-year mentoring programme on leadership.

The coordinator of Umudike chapter of the group, Prof. Mabel Onwuka, announced this during the celebration of the 2024 International Day for Women and Girls in Science in Umuahia, Abia State.

She called for sustained efforts by critical stakeholders in education towards mobilising female students for the study of science adding that the organisation will encourage them to achieve their dream in science study.

Onwuka said as part of the celebration, the chapter had organised an awareness campaign at the school, paid charges owed by some indigent students and distributed books.

The chapter’s assistant coordinator, Prof. Judith Simoyan, blamed the situation on unequal access to education, fear, intimidation, lack of female role models, poor classroom environment, inadequate teachers among others

In her remarks, the principal of the school, Mrs Emilia Odo Kalu, thanked the chapter for its untiring efforts towards the development of women and girls in the study of science.

The principal, who further described science as key towards the development of the society, encouraged female students to take up academic career in science.