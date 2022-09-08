Five people have been confirmed dead and another injured in multiple accidents which occurred on the ever-busy Sango-Ota -Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo Ota local government area of Ogun State.

The accident, which occurred at the Iju Waterworks Bridge of the highway, involved a diesel-laden MAC truck with registration number (LAGOS) KTU 258 XT which rammed over a TVS commercial tricycle popularly called “Keke Marwa” marked (LAGOS) KSF 822 QL and two other vehicles and a motorcycle.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the truck developed a mechanical fault which resulted in its losing the braking system, thereby causing the driver to lose control.

This forced him to ram over the commercial tricycle and other passenger-bearing vehicles from the rear, before throwing them into the nearby canal.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Ogun State owned Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to LEADERSHIP, said the corpses of the deceased had been evacuated from the scene and deposited at the morgue of the state hospital in Sango-Ota, while the injured victim was rushed to the same hospital for treatment.