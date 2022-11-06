At least five people were killed in a fatal crash that occurred at Isma village, along Bauchi to Jos road on Saturday while two others sustained injuries.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed this to journalists yesterday, said the crash occured about 7:50am involving seven people, three male adults, three female adults as well as one female child.

Yusuf said: “The fatal crash occurred at Isma Village, along Bauchi – Jos road, today, Saturday, November 5th, 2023, at about 7.50am.”

He further said fatal crash involved two vehicles, a private Peugeot 406 with registration number: KRD649CA and a DAF petroleum tanker belonging to AIB also with the registration number: MSA394SA.

According to him, it was caused by a speed violation, adding that the vehicles and the properties were handed over to the Motor Traffic Department of the Nigeria Police Force, GRA, Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Immediately our rescue team got to the scene after 26 minutes that we were informed, they rushed the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment and confirmation.

“It was when they got to the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed five people, two male adults, two female adults and one female child, dead.

“One male adult and one female adult sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment, while the corpses were deposited at the mortuary after which they would be released to the families of the deceased for burial,” Yusuf said.