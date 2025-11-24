NESTLE NIGERIA

Investors should consider buying Nestle Nigeria shares due to its strong recovery and profitability, growth potential, undervalued stock, stable volatility, and market leadership. Overall, Nestle Nigeria is a strong buy for investors seeking growth in a developing market; however, it is advisable to closely monitor the company’s foreign exchange exposure and economic conditions.

Guinness Nigeria

It is a good stock to buy due to its strong financial turnaround, growth potential, undervalued stock, resilient brand, and strategic leadership. Guinness Nigeria’s share price has gained 161.78% year-to-date, making it a strong performer on the NGX. Analysts have a 12-month target price of N240, indicating a potential upside of 12.5%.

MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc

The company’s shares is another good stock for investors to have. With restored profitability, MTN may resume dividend payments, which is expected to boost investor sentiment. MTN’s share price has surged 158 per cent year-to-date, but analysts see long-term upside, with a target price of N632.4 per share.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc

Investors should consider purchasing Stanbic IBTC shares due to its strong financial performance, strategic investments in key sectors, resilient market position, growth potential, and attractive dividend yield. Stanbic IBTC’s recent rights issue, offering shares at N50.50, aims to strengthen its capital base and expand services.

Zenith Bank

As one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, Zenith Bank offers stability and innovation, making it a top bank stock to buy with a current price of N59.75 per share and a target price of N80.01 per share.