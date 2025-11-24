The Chairman of the United States House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, Chris Smith, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against terrorists responsible for widespread killings and destruction across Nigeria.

Smith insisted that Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States was made “in good faith.”

The lawmaker made the remarks on Sunday during an appearance on ‘Inside Sources’, a programme on Channels Television.

According to him, the Nigerian government must prioritise the safety of its citizens above all else. “My view is that he has to act; I’m not going to say the good, the bad and the ugly about Tinubu. The CPC designation was done in good faith,” he said.

He added that the call for action was not about appeasing the United States but about protecting Nigerians. “Do it not for us; do it for your own people. They deserve better than looking the other way as all of this happens.

“The foreign minister made a statement on a major television show about how a few people have actually been killed. Please, just tell the truth and combat the evil.”

Smith noted that although Nigerian officials often view the CPC designation as a punitive measure, the intention behind it was to spur genuine reforms and address rising insecurity.

The lawmaker’s comments come amid continued global scrutiny of Nigeria’s security situation.

During a hearing last Thursday, various witnesses appeared before the US House Subcommittee on Africa to present conflicting accounts of violence and religious persecution in the country, as part of a review of Nigeria’s CPC status.

The debate also drew attention to US President Donald Trump’s past claim of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, during which he threatened military intervention.

The Nigerian government dismissed the allegation at the time, reiterating its commitment to tackling insecurity.

In response to the renewed concerns, President Bola Tinubu issued a personally signed statement rejecting claims that Nigeria is hostile to Christians.

He affirmed that the country upholds religious freedom and continues to work toward safeguarding the rights of all faiths.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it recognise government efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and belief. Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” Tinubu said.