Street food in Nigeria is a way of life. It’s fast, tasty, and full of flavour. But behind those small plates and smoky grills are stories of history, skill, and community. Here are five simple things many people don’t know about our everyday street meals.

Suya Has Its Own Secret Recipe

Every suya seller has a special mix of spices called yaji. It’s made from ground peanuts, pepper, ginger, and other secret ingredients. That’s why suya in Kano never tastes exactly like the one in Abuja.

Akara Was the First Street Breakfast

Before modern restaurants, akara sellers were already feeding early workers and travellers. Made from beans and fried in oil, akara is a simple yet powerful food—one that has remained with us for generations.

Puff-Puff Is Not the Same Everywhere

In some places, puff-puff is sweet and soft. In others, people add pepper for a spicy taste. No matter the version, it’s one of the few snacks that can fit in a paper bag and still bring a smile.

Roasted Corn and Pear Mean Rain Season

Once you smell roasted corn on the road, you know the rains have started. The pairing of corn and African pear (ube) is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most loved street snacks.

Street Food Is Where Stories Are Shared

Suya spots and akara stands are more than food places. They are meeting points. People talk, laugh, and share stories while eating. That’s why street food will always have a place in our hearts.