Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been re-elected as the governor of Anambra State, securing a second term in office that extends his tenure until 2030.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Soludo the winner of the November 8, 2025 governorship election after he recorded a sweeping victory across all 21 local government areas of the state.

Announcing the result at INEC’s state headquarters in Awka, the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Omoregie Edoba, said Soludo met all legal requirements to be returned elected.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Edoba announced.

According to the results, Soludo garnered 422,664 votes, far ahead of his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

Other candidates trailed behind with wide margins – Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) secured 37,753 votes, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) polled 10,576 votes, John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 8,208 votes, while Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 1,401 votes.

The election, held across the state on Saturday, November 8, was largely peaceful and marked by a decisive victory for the incumbent governor.