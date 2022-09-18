Fifty school leavers are undergoing training on vocational skills through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi State.

Coordinator of the NDE in the state, Alhaji Haruna Suleiman who spoke LEADERSHIP Sunday on behalf of the director general of the directorate, Ahaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo during the flag-off of the training workshop, said the participants would be trained on different vocational skills in computer, tailoring, auto mechanic, Plaster of Paris and welder among others.

According to him, the training is part of the NDE’s youths transformational training scheme (YTTS) under the vocational skills development department.

Director of vocational skills development of the NDE in the state, Abubakar Mohammed Fakai, told our correspondent that 20 of the participants were drawn from Yauri Emirate, 20 were from Gwandu while 10 were from Argungu Emirate.

He charged participants to concentrate on the training so that at the end they would become self-reliant.