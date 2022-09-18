A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Danko-wasagu local government area of Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State, Hon. Junaidu Wasagu, yesterday announced his defection to the APC with all the PDP ward chairmen including youths and women supporters in the area.

Wasagu told newsmen at the APC secretariat in Birnin Kebbi that lack of equity, fairness and injustice in the PDP made him to decamp to APC.

He added that the tremendous achievements as well as care of party members by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the emergence of Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu as gubernatorial candidate were major factors in their defection and assured of his loyalty to the governor and other executives of the APC towards the wining of all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Kana Zuru, assured Wasagu and other members of the APC’s readiness to carry them along as bonafide members.