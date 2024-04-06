A total of 51,447 Nigerians have successfully registered to participate in the 2024 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has confirmed.

Recall that 95,000 Hajj slots were allocated to Nigeria by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for this year’s pilgrimage which was the exact number of Nigerians that performed the 2023 hajj.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, disclosed this during the breaking of Ramadan fast with the media representatives at Hajj House on Friday night in Abuja.

Arabi said the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government played a leading role, especially with policies to support the Commission in the realisation of its objective.

He added that the commission was on course to conduct a successful Hajj operation despite the challenges.

“This year’s Hajj preparation is one of the most difficult and peculiar ones. You know, in the past, we had the luxury of time to prepare at our own pace, but this time around, the host which is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came up with a timeline that we have to work within.

“Government has a responsibility to keep the nation one, devoid of chaos and rancour, and I made bold to say that there were a series of interventions that the government made in terms of policies to ensure that there was no unnecessary tension in the nation.

“So, we recognize the numerous sacrifices that the Federal Government made against all odds towards easing the constraints off its intending pilgrims. The Commission also commends the patience exhibited by the pilgrims that were caught up in the uncertainties,” Arabi said.

Arabi added that going forward, long-term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations and urged the stakeholders to subscribe to the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), saying it is the surest method to adopt.

“NAHCON has always known that long-term planning has been the workable strategy that would have subdued the challenges that slowed down the year’s Hajj preparations. Going forward, long term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations.

“Thank God NAHCON Act allows Hajj Saving Scheme, now fully operational and it is a reality that all Hajj stakeholders must key into it to avert unforeseen hajj fares challenges that are usually determined by global economic realities,” Arabi said.

The breakdown of the number of registered intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj exercise by states released on Saturday indicated that Kaduna and Sokoto States have the highest number of registered intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj.

The list released by the Commission on Saturday disclosed as follows: Adamawa 1,642; Borno 1,780; Taraba 950; Yobe 1,120; Bauchi 2,315; Benue 87; Ekiti 186; FCT. 2,491; Gombe 1,373 and Jigawa 1,250.

Kaduna has 4,493 intending pilgrims, followed by Kano – 3,057; Katsina 2,654; Kebbi 3,419; Kogi 13; Kwara 3,000; Nasarawa 1,866; Niger 3,201; Ondo 491; Plateau 1,126; Sokoto 3,643 and Zamfara 1,596.

Bayelsa has 13; Delta – 36, Rivers – 47, Ebonyi – 13, Edo – 295, Enugu – 18, Imo – 100; Lagos has 1, 861; Ogun, 925; Osun 1,590; Oyo 1,047; the Armed Forces – 365; HSS – 1884 and others – 1,500.

Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Cross River States do not have any intending pilgrims.