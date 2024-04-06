Delta State Government has promised to submit a position paper to the board of enquiry set up by Defence Headquarters to enquire into the remote and immediate causes of Okuama/Okolona communities’ crisis that led to the gruesome murder of 17 of its personnel.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this at the weekend in Warri when he received the Chairman of the Board, Air Vice Marshal David Ajayi, and his team who paid him a courtesy call.

Oborevwori said that the unfortunate incident was not anticipated, and highly regrettable.

He said Delta State has been peaceful since he assumed office nearly 10 months ago, and that the two communities involved in the dispute were present at an enlarged peace meeting attended by senior government officials, community leaders and major stakeholders, wherein the matter was resolved and parties willingly signed a peace accord in February, this year.

He assured AVM Ajayi and members of the DHQ Board of Enquiry of his unwavering support to enable them to discharge the board’s assigned responsibilities to unravel the cause of the incident.

Governor Oborevwori further disclosed that the state government will also submit a position paper to the military board, pointing out that the paper will further throw more light on the efforts made so far by the State government leading to the signing of the peace accord, amongst others.

He urged members of the Board to be transparent and do their job within a reasonable time to restore peace and normal commercial activities to the Okuama community.

“In my MORE Agenda, we said we are going to ensure peace and security, and for the first time in a long while, we celebrated Christmas without any hitch, and I must thank security agencies in the state for a job well done,” the Governor stated.