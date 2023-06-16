52% Of Nigerian Professionals Want To Relocate Abroad –Study

A recent survey by Phillips Consulting has shown that over half (52 per cent) of Nigerian professionals are considering leaving their current jobs and moving abroad within a year.

The Talent Management Report, “A New World Order: Shifting Paradigms in Addressing the Brain Drain,” was presented during the quarterly meetup of the Nigerian Human Resources Directors Network in Lagos.

Finance & Insurance, Professional Services, Education, Healthcare, and IT will be the hardest-hit professions. Nearly 50 per cent of employees working in these fields are considering leaving.

According to the report, Nigerian businesses face numerous challenges in the post-pandemic world, such as market uncertainty, inflation, digitisation acceleration, changes in consumer behaviour, increased operational expenses, and complexity. But employee retention and brain drain prevention are today’s most pressing issues.

The rising cost of living is impacting employees’ finances and workplace productivity.