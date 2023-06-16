Pure Bliss Unveils Millionaire Promo

Pure Bliss, one of the leading biscuits brands from OK Foods, has unfolded plans to delight and reward its consumers in the second edition of its national consumer promotion – Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, in which 60 millionaires will emerge in 60 days, with additional 30 million naira worth of airtime to be won.

Speaking on behalf of the business head of OK Foods Limited, Murali Krishnan, during a media parley to unveil the Promo in Lagos emphasised the credibility & due diligence of the promo, stating that measures have been put in place to ensure fairness and transparency.

“We are once again initiating one of the largest give-back promotions in the biscuits category. We want to thank our consumers for their patronage over the years and assure them that the promotion will be managed with due diligence, fairness, and utmost credibility,” he said.

Brand manager, Chic Choc & Nutrisnax, Ok Foods Limited, Olayinka Johnson, disclosed that the ‘Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires in 60 days’ Promo is a great way to reward the consumers in line with the Pure Bliss brand promise – ‘Light Up Your Day.’

“The Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires In 60 Days Promo is a great initiative at this time because consumers get to enjoy their favourite Pure Bliss Cookies & Wafers, while winning big,” Johnson said.

In her remarks during the parley, the brand manager of Pure Bliss, Oluwabukola Yusuph, revealed that over 300,000 winners are to be rewarded with airtime beyond the 60 lucky consumers that will be rewarded with N60 million cash prize – N1 million each.