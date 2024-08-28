The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says at least 53 people have lost their lives to floods in the north-east.

The States are Bauchi (23), Taraba (11), Yobe (10), and Adamawa (7), while Borno has recorded 2 deaths so far.

Also, Jigawa recorded 34 deaths, Bayelsa 25, Kano 25, Zamfara 13, Sokoto 10, Niger 5, Ebonyi 2, Kaduna 2 and Nasarawa 1, making the number of people that have died in this year’s flood 170 as of yesterday.

The federal government has said 148 LGAs in 31 states are at risk of severe flooding from April to November 2024, a situation which has led to the killing of 170 people nationwide.

It was gathered that in 1941, there were sustained injuries, and about 205,338 people were displaced.

249 LGAs in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are considered “moderate flood risk states.”

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel said 41,344 people have been displaced by flooding in Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba.

Ezekiel said floods caused by heavy rains have destroyed more than 693 hectares of farmlands in the region.

“We are just entering the peak of the season, particularly in the northern part of the country, and the situation is very dire,” Ezekiel said.

“We also have information about the high tide in the upper countries of the River Niger before Nigeria. All of these are flowing towards Nigeria. We are beginning to see a manifestation of our predictions,” NEMA said.

As of yesterday, NEMA’s dashboard showed that flooding had affected 515,794 people and damaged 76,667 houses in 28 states.