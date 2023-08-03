5G: NCC Refutes False Reports About MAFAB

The Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that MAFAB communications is yet to roll out service for the deployment of the Fifth Generation(5G) network across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the director of Public Affairs of the Commission Reuben Muoka, stressing the MAFAB is one the companies that won the licence to deploy the network having met the requirements.

Part of the state read; “ The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to some misleading comments on social media which falsely claimed that “ MAFAB Communications, one of the companies granted Fifth Generation (5G) licences by the Commission is yet to roll out the service, nearly two years after obtaining a licence, and one year after the roll-out date.”

“For a fact, MAFAB Communications is one of the two successful companies that won a 5G Licence during the globally-acclaimed transparent 5G Auction conducted by the Commission on December 13, 2021.

“Upon fulfilling the condition of payment for the fee of $273.6 million in February 2022, the company formally received the licence on February 22, 2022.