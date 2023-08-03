CSO Seeks Redeployment Of Works Perm Sec For Sabotaging Tinubu

A civil society organisation, Governance Monitor Initiative (GMI), has urged President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to urgently redeploy the permanent secretary in the ministry of works, Mahmuda Mamman, for sabotaging efforts to radically change the tide of things in line with the administration’s resolve to implement new reforms.

According to the CSO, Mamman’s continued stay in the ministry is counterproductive to the implementation of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, programme manager of GMI, Frank Chigozie, accused the permanent secretary of deliberately frustrating efforts to move the country’s infrastructure development forward.

He alleged that because of the perm sec’s attitude which is a clear sabotage, the contractors handling work on flood control have abandoned sites.

Chigozie said the GMI was not surprised because Mahmud worked assiduously for the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 presidential polls.