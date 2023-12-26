Following the devastating flash floods that struck Ladysmith in South Africa, claiming the lives of six individuals and leaving ten missing, rescue teams have resumed their search for bodies, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The catastrophic torrential rain, which struck late on Sunday night, caused havoc in Ladysmith, sweeping cars off a main road and trapping residents in their homes, according to the KwaZulu Natal provincial authorities.

The magnitude of the disaster only became evident late on Monday, stated a spokesperson, adding, “At the moment, we have six people confirmed dead and still 10 people missing. The search is back on,” reported AFP.

Among the casualties, three bodies were discovered in a minibus that was carrying nine passengers. The whereabouts of the other six individuals remain unknown, as per the spokesperson.

Tragically, one fatality was found in a completely demolished house, with two other individuals who were inside still unaccounted for.

Additionally, two other individuals lost their lives after being trapped in their cars by the floods, which forcefully swept away the Bellspruit river.

As the region braces for further severe storms, more incidents of extreme weather were anticipated across the province on Tuesday.