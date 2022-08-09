Six persons were on Monday, confirmed dead, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred along the Sango-Ota-Idiroko border road of Ogun State.

The accident, which involved around the Olokuta axis of the Idiroko-Ota road involved a gas-laden truck and a Volvo 626 vehicle.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident said the registration plate numbers of the two vehicles were not visible due to the nature of the crash.

“The two vehicles are Volvo 626 and a tanker laden with gas.

“A total of eight persons were involved; two male adults were rescued with injuries, six persons recorded dead and trapped under the crash vehicle,” Okpe said.

She blamed the crash on wrongful overtaking, which she said led to head-on collision.

She explained further that, “the gas is spilling out seriously, making the rescue operations difficult.”

“The injured victims were taken to Hospital for medical attention. The fire service was contacted immediately. The scene of the crash has been cordoned off to avert a secondary crash.

“FRSC operatives are fully on ground managing the situation and making efforts to remove the trapped bodies.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, remain calm and cooperate with FRSC personnel pending when the situation is put to order,” the FRSC said.