6 Northern States Enrol 1.5m Girls In School

Over 1.5 million girls were enrolled in schools within 10 years in six northern states under the Girls Education Project Phase 3 (GEP3).

The project which commenced in 2012 and ended in 2022 targeted one million girls and surpassed it with over 500,000 girls by household, according to findings of an evaluation of the project presented in Kaduna.

The findings revealed that 23,655 girls benefited from the cash transfer programme and over 67,000 teachers and Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS), facilitators were trained; teaching competency improved from 12 percent to 52 percent.

About 2.6 million children continued education through alternate learning during COVID-19; back-to-school campaigns conducted in 18,567 schools, resulted in 94 percent of children returning to school and over 135,000 girls benefitting through 4,514 functioning Girls-for-Girls (G4G), groups; school attendance improved from 43 percent to 70 percent.

The report further added that over 3,800 schools and IQS implemented RANA with improvement in foundational literacy and the functionality of Schools Based Management Committee (SBMC) and Community Based Management Committees (CBMCs) increased from 30% to 80%, per cent of schools with whole school development plans including activities on girls’ enrolment and retention increased from 45% to 67 percent.

GEP3 was funded by Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UK, through UNICEF and implemented by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria with the aim to improve access, enrolment, retention, and learning outcomes for girls in basic education in Northern Nigeria, states of Bauchi, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kano.