No fewer than six persons, including a minor, have lost their lives in a fatal road accident which occurred in Ajue on the Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the accident occurred when the driver of a trailer coming from Ondo town lost control of the wheel and veered off the road before ramming into a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source, the six people who were inside the bus were said to have died on the spot.

It was also learnt that it took the intervention of motorists and sympathizers around the scene to rescue other passengers in the vehicle.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore, Babafemi Alonge, confirmed the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alonge said that the accident involved a truck with registration number MUS 321 YF and a Nissan bus with registration number RGB 487 XA.

He further added that the two vehicles had a collision as a result of their drivers’ carelessness.

According to him, “The accident involved a truck and a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers coming from Ondo axis.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck who was heading to Ore lost control and immediately entered the second lane by ramming into the bus.

“Six persons died inside the bus as a result of the collision while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital by our men

“Those who lost their lives to the accident are one male, four female adult and a female child while four persons were injured.”

He, however, added that the corpses of the deceased have been taken to a morgue.