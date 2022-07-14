The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said six top Terrorist Commanders have surrendered in Borno State as troops neutralised 42 fighters in the North-East region in two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations covering June 30 to July 14, 2022.

He said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have continued to take the battle to Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves where on July 13, 2022, six top terrorist commanders surrendered to own Troops in Gwoza.

“It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to own troops the high calibre of Commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a WALI (Governor) and KAID (a 3 star Commander),” he said.

He listed the surrendered terrorists as; Mallam Mala Hassan (WALI), Ali Madagali (MUNZUR), Musa Bashir (CHIEF ANUR), Buba Dahiru (MUNZUR), Jafar Hamma (KAID) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa.

He added that about 3,858 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families also surrendered between July 1 – 14, 2022, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children.

The DHQ spokesperson further stated that troops also arrested several terrorists’ logistics suppliers/collaborators with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

In a related development, he said the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on July 11, 2022 conducted air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno State that neutralized several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their hideout.

“Accordingly, information received from locals indicate that over 21 terrorists were neutralized in the airstrike.

“Consequently, between 1 – 14 July 2022 troops neutralized 42 terrorists, arrested 10 suspected terrorists, captured 17 AK47 rifles, 1 QTC rifle, 1 RPG Bomb, 1 RPG tube, 5 hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, 2 ammo links, 5 dane guns, 8 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 1 smoke grenade, 2 locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and 5 FN magazines,” he added.

He said all surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families have been profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Similarly, troops in the South-West zone of the country on joint border patrol recovered 61 25 litres jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and intercepted two vehicles loaded with 163 50kg of foreign rice along Ifo-Abeokuta in Ifo Local Government Area and ijimu – Tata in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He said all recovered items were handed over to the Nigerian Custom Service in Abeokuta, Ogun State.