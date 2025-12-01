Personnel of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Bauchi State Command, have rescued six construction workers from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building along Sir Kashim Road in the GRA area of Bauchi on Monday.

The State’s Controller of the Federal Fire Service, DCF Babangida Abba, confirmed the rescue, describing the operation as intense and technically demanding.

He said a crane was deployed to dig through layers of the debris to reach the trapped labourers.

“We used a crane to dig off the rubbles and rescue the trapped workers,” Abba said, noting that the responders worked tirelessly to rescue the construction workers alive.

According to him, all six workers were immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for emergency medical care.

“Some of the workers rescued were seriously injured. They were bleeding,” he reported.

The incident, which occurred at the building, which was still under construction, has sparked renewed concerns about construction standards and workers’ safety in the State.