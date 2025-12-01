As preparations for the 2026 governorship election gather pace in Osun State, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Laroye II, has publicly declared his support for former governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that has stirred tension among opposition parties across the state.

The monarch made the declaration when Aregbesola and members of the ADC paid a courtesy visit to his palace in Osogbo, as the party concluded its constituency tour across the state.

Speaking during the visit, Oba Olanipekun expressed unwavering support to Aregbesola, describing him as a leader he deeply respects and is prepared to support.

“Your coming to Osogbo today is symbolic. I had not heard that you adopted a new party until now. Your open declaration, along with the people who followed you, means the whole of Osogbo will stand behind you. No one will see me without seeing Aregbe, and whenever you see Aregbe, you will certainly see me.

“Aregbesola’s journey this time is different because he has come with a renewed commitment to work for the betterment of the people of Osun. He is one man I respect greatly because, when some naysayers mounted pressure on him to dethrone me, he refused to listen,” the monarch said.

“We are not ingrates in Osogbo. Osogbo is always united when it comes to politics. I am for Aregbesola. I will never leave him. Wherever he goes, we shall follow.”

Ataoja, the paramount ruler of Osogbo land, added that his decision was driven by a desire to see a system of governance that prioritises social welfare and human capital development return to prominence in the state.

According to sources familiar with political developments in Osun, the monarch’s open support for Aregbesola has caused unease within other political parties, given the influence he commands among traditional rulers.

“One of the most respected traditional rulers in the state openly declaring his support for an opposition figure is not a small matter. He spoke with conviction and without apology. That alone is sending a strong signal across Osun’s political landscape,” a source, who asked not to be named, said.

“And as you can see, no one has dared to challenge him. The opposition is afraid to speak out because they have seen the handwriting on the wall. It will not be business as usual in Osun. The state is ready for a progressive government, a government that prioritises social welfare and human capital development,” the source added.