Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate establishment of a support desk for Osun tech innovators and entrepreneurs to access the recently launched $618 million tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke gave the directive in response to the tech fund which was a collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Adeleke expressed readiness of his government to tap into the opportunities in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration.

While commending the AfDB president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the governor said his administration had created the enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem, citing the recently unfolded state ICT Policy, State Tech Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act, the flag off of the state’s broadband fiber optic project and the establishment of a Digital Advisory Board.

“I am delighted to appreciate the African Development Bank which has set up a $618 million fund to support the technology and creative sector in Nigeria. This is a great initiative spearheaded by Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the Nigerian president of the African Development Bank in partnership with our Federal Government and I would like to commend him for his visionary leadership and dedication to the development of our country.

“Dr. Adesina has consistently demonstrated his commitment to supporting the growth and development of African economies, and his efforts towards the development of the technology and creative sector in Nigeria are commendable. I am confident that this fund will go a long way in supporting innovation, job creation, and economic growth in our country “, Adeleke posited.