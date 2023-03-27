President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been urged to be the president to all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations when he assumes office.

The founder, God Miracle Success Ministry Worldwide, Prophetess Oluwayemisi Ajiye, who gave the advice, also called on all Nigerians to continue to seek the face of God’s prayers against various challenges confronting the nation.

The cleric who further urged Tinubu to extend olive branch to his co-contestants in the recently concluded presidential election said such will enhance the development of the country.

Ajiye who spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, after an event organised to mark her 2023 birthday admonished the president-elect to love and treat every Nigerians fairly, irrespective of their political affiliations, tribe, religion.

At the event, awards of recognition were presented to two journalists, Mr Babatunde Bamigboye (Omo Edema), Mr Toyin Anisulowo and a leader in the ministry, Mr Akinlolu Adebowale for their support to the ministry.

While maintaining that the president-elect should not say that his administration is only for APC members , she said “He should extend olive branch to other party members outside APC and work with them to move the country forward.’’