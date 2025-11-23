Nigeria’s first Afrobeats production reality show, Battle of the Beats Season 1, has crowned its inaugural champion after 12 days of intense creative rivalry streamed live on YouTube.

Advertisement

Olatunji Abubakar, known professionally as 6ixtune, emerged winner of the debut season, securing the grand prize of N500,000 and earning the title of Battle of the Beats Champion.

His melodic precision, deft mixing, and standout consistency set him apart, with judges praising his ability to fuse traditional Afrobeats with contemporary sound design.

Advertisement

“This victory is not just for me but for every producer who has ever been overlooked,” he said.

Paul John Danbinta (Zeldak D Illest Producer) finished second, receiving N300,000 for his bold, experimental style and boundary-pushing compositions.

Jesse Marthias (J.C Beats) placed third, taking home N200,000 for his polished, rhythm-driven production approach that resonated strongly with judges and viewers.

The winners were selected by a three-member panel, including Styl-Plus vocalist Tunde Akinsanmi, Manasseh Mashi of The Isomers, and renowned producer Mr Mekoyo.

Akinsanmi described the talent on display as “extraordinary,” saying the finalists represented the evolving future of Afrobeats production.

With the producer phase now concluded, the competition shifts to the artiste category, as the three winning beats become available for nationwide participation.

Artiste submissions opened on 15 November and will close on 22 November. Eligible singers, rappers, and vocalists will compete for a N1m grand prize and a N25m label contract. Second and third places will earn N500,000 and N300,000, respectively.

Participants must download any of the winning beats via the XL Creative Hub website, record their vocals, create a performance video, and submit entries online before the deadline. All submissions must also be posted on Instagram as a collaborative entry with @battleofthebeatsshow.

Public voting will take place from 24 to 28 November on the XL Creative Hub YouTube channel, ahead of the Grand Finale on 29 November, where winners will be announced and prizes awarded.

The winning artistes will be celebrated at a Grand Finale event on November 29, 2025.

where prizes will be officially presented, and the ₦25 million label contract will be signed.