The founder of HR Talent Hub, Dr. Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, has noted the evolving role of HR professionals as strategic partners in achieving business excellence.

She disclosed that the upcoming HR Conference & Excellence Awards organised by the organisation is scheduled for December 6 and 7, 2025, in Lagos, and will bring together top HR professionals, industry leaders, and business executives to explore innovative strategies and best practices in human resource management.

Dayo-Adedapo said, the conference theme, ‘HR – The Heart of Business Success: Driving Purpose, People, and Performance’, underscores the critical role HR plays in driving business success.

She described this year’s conference and awards ceremony as mind-blowing, exquisite, and transformational, highlighting the lineup of 36 global speakers from four nations and four continents.

According to her, the event will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and recognition of outstanding HR leaders and organizations, providing opportunities for participants to engage with industry thought leaders and build meaningful relationships.

Dayo-Adedapo said, “this conference is one of Nigeria’s most anticipated HR gatherings, designed to celebrate innovation and excellence in human resource practice while fostering thought leadership and collaboration among industry players.

“We are bringing together CEOs, Business Leaders, Captains of Industries, HR Leaders and Subject-matter Experts across various industries in multiple countries of the world, to discuss the pertinent need for purposeful leadership, employee-centered culture, and data-driven performance management strategies in shaping organizations of today and the future. The best part is, we are doing all of these, whilst creating a balanced atmosphere of fun, learning, strategic relationship building and premium networking opportunities.”

She added that “through inspiring keynote sessions, expert-led panel discussions, interactive workshops, and recognition, the two-day event seeks to inspire new ideas that shape the future of work. It will also celebrate outstanding HR leaders and organisations who have demonstrated strategic impact, innovation, excellence and resilience within the business ecosystem.”